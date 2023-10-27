AI Dominates Tech Earnings, Highlighting Competitive Advantages | Analysis

Available to WrapPRO members

Alphabet, Meta and Amazon touted advertising efficiencies from AI initiatives and boasted about their dizzying pace of innovation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Credit: Getty Images)

If there was ever any doubt that Big Tech is running headlong into the world of AI, this week’s earnings releases from Alphabet, Meta and Amazon underscored the depth of that leap.

In their calls with analysts, tech company CEOs went well beyond a passing mention of AI initiatives. Rather, they seemed to frame the entirety of their business operations through the lens of myriad AI initiatives, which have become front and center in future spending plans.

Everyone seemed to be trying to out-AI each other.

“We’ll do everything that is needed to make sure we are the leading AI models and infrastructure in the world bar none, and we’ll continue driving efficiencies from that,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said Tuesday.

Alexei Barrionuevo

Alexei Barrionuevo is the Business Editor at TheWrap. He previously served as an editor at Billboard, and before that as a staff writer at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He has worked as a correspondent based in Brazil, Belgium and Venezuela, and he reported from the Middle East in 2003, where…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.