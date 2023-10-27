AI Dominates Tech Earnings, Highlighting Competitive Advantages | Analysis

If there was ever any doubt that Big Tech is running headlong into the world of AI, this week’s earnings releases from Alphabet, Meta and Amazon underscored the depth of that leap.

In their calls with analysts, tech company CEOs went well beyond a passing mention of AI initiatives. Rather, they seemed to frame the entirety of their business operations through the lens of myriad AI initiatives, which have become front and center in future spending plans.

Everyone seemed to be trying to out-AI each other.

“We’ll do everything that is needed to make sure we are the leading AI models and infrastructure in the world bar none, and we’ll continue driving efficiencies from that,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said Tuesday.