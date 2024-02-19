Despite ‘Bob Marley’ Boost, Presidents’ Day Box Office Falls to 28-Year Low

While “Bob Marley: One Love” is shaping up to be a box office success for Paramount, its strong start isn’t enough to keep the struggling theatrical market from suffering its worst Presidents’ Day weekend in 28 years.

Industry estimates have overall totals for the 4-day weekend topping out at approximately $92 million, with “Bob Marley” leading the charts with $34.1 million from Fri.-Mon. That overall total is not only 45% down from the $168.7 million Presidents’ Day weekend total grossed last year, but marks the first time since 1996 — excluding 2021 when most theaters were still closed — that overall totals for the February holiday period have failed to eclipse $100 million.