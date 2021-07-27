'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot at HBO Max Casts 'Good Witch' Alum Bailee Madison

Bailee Madison has been cast in a lead role in HBO Max's upcoming "Pretty Little Liars" reboot, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The "Good Witch" actress will star as Imogen, who is described as "a true survivor" by HBO Max. "Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering 'A' as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends."

She will star opposite Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco, who were announced as the show's first two leads earlier this month.

Titled "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," the series is set within the same universe as the Freeform hit but centers on a different set of characters in a new town. The project is the fourth entry in the "Pretty Little Liars" franchise, following the flagship series (which ran for seven seasons) and the short-lived spinoffs "Ravenswood" and "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists."

"Original Sin" is described as a "dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama." Read the full series description below.

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own.

"Riverdale" boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is writer and executive producer on the reboot alongside "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" vet Lindsay Calhoon Bring, who is co-EP and writer. The series is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard.

Deadline first reported the news of Madison's casting.