Our first look at footage from the new “Predator” movie “Prey” has arrived in the form of a teaser trailer, unveiling a new franchise installment unlike any that’s come before.

The film takes place 300 years in the past, in the world of the Comanche Nation, and follows a character named Naru as the skilled warrior fights to protect her tribe from the alien predator. Per the official synopsis, “she has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

The film features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation’s talent, including Amber Midthunder (“The Ice Road,” “Roswell, New Mexico”), newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (“Sooyii”), Michelle Thrush (“The Journey Home”) and Julian Black Antelope (“Tribal”).

“10 Cloverfield Lane” filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg directs from a screenplay by Patrick Aison (“Jack Ryan”), and the film is produced by John Davis (“Jungle Cruise,” “The Predator”) and Jhane Myers (“Monsters of God”), with Lawrence Gordon (“Watchmen”), Marty Ewing (“It: Chapter Two”), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff (“Fantasy Island”) serving as executive producers.

“Prey” will be released directly on Hulu as a streaming original on August 5, courtesy of 20th Century Studios. Watch the teaser trailer in the video above.

Per a statement, the filmmakers were “committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples.” Myers, an acclaimed filmmaker, Sundance Fellow and member of the Comanche nation herself, is known for her attention and dedication to films surrounding the Comanche and Blackfeet nations and her passion for honoring the legacies of the Native communities.

In 1987 the “Predator” franchise launched with the original film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leader of a special ops force in the South American jungle that come face-to-face with a bloodthirsty alien warrior. The film was directed by John McTiernan a year before he made “Die Hard.”