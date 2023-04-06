Prime Video has acquired the rights to “Wild Isles,” the nature documentary series narrated by David Attenborough, through a deal with distributor Banijay Rights, Amazon announced on Thursday. All five episodes will be available Friday, April 21, a day before Earth Day on April 22.

The docuseries caused a stir in the U.K. when a reputed sixth episode was not shown. The Guardian reported in March that it was withdrawn to avoid upsetting conservative politicians and press, who objected to the project being funded by the World Wildlife Fund.

BBC, however, denied the existence of the additional installment: “This is totally inaccurate, there is no ‘sixth episode.’ ‘Wild Isles’ is — and always was — a five part series and does not shy away from environmental content. We have acquired a separate film for iPlayer from the RSPB and WWF and Silverback Films about people working to preserve and restore the biodiversity of the British Isles.”

The separate film that the BBC referenced is not part of the Prime Video deal.

The series, which includes the 96-year-old Attenborough getting up close with some puffins, was captured over three years in 4K resolution.

“In my long lifetime, I have traveled to almost every corner of our planet,” said Attenborough. “I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery, there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”

“Wild Isles” will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide with the exception of the U.K.

The series is produced by All3Media’s Silverback Films, with Alastair Fothergill (“Blue Planet,” “Planet Earth,” “Frozen Planet” and “Our Planet)” serving as executive producer. It is co-produced by The Open University, The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, and World Wildlife Fund. Banijay Rights handles distribution for the series.