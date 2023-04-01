April on Prime Video is stacked with returning favorites, the launch of one of Amazon’s biggest shows ever and a bevy of great movies to watch. The fifth and final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” launches on April 14, while Amazon will premiere the globe-trotting action-thriller series “Citadel” – starring Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Richard Madden – on April 28. The show hails from “Avengers: Endgame” filmmaker Joe and Anthony Russo.
Noteworthy movies arriving on April 1 include the “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” movies, “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Looper,” “Vanilla Sky” and “Top Gun.”
You can also stream the Billy Eichner rom-com “Bros” starting April 4 and the George Clooney/Julia Roberts rom-com “Ticket to Paradise” on April 11.
Check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in April 2023 below.
April 1
American Gigolo
At the Gate of the Ghost
Bend It Like Beckham
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Couples Retreat
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Death Wish 2
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Dirty Pretty Things
Face/Off
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Fighting with My Family
Forrest Gump
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
Jet Li’s Fearless
Jigsaw
Jumping the Broom
Keeping the Faith
Liar Liar
Life of Pi
Lifeguard
Mary and The Witch’s Flower
Max Payne
McLintock
Moonlight and Valentino
Morning Glory
My Cousin Vinny
Ong Bak
Philomena
Racing with the Moon
Ray
School Ties
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Shrek Forever After
Small Soldiers
Soul Surfer
Speed
Staying Alive
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
Terminator Genisys
The Aviator
The Big Lebowski
The Breakfast Club
The Descendants
The Joy Luck Club
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Medallion
The Sisters Brothers
The Two Faces of January
The Young Messiah
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Titanic
To the Wonder
Top Gun
Vanilla Sky
We’re No Angels
Whiplash
Young Sherlock Holmes
Touched by an Angel
The Twilight Zone S1-2
The Twilight Zone S1-5
Hawaii Five-O S1-12
A Shot in the Dark
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
American Psycho
Bad Teacher
Being Frank
Braddock: Missing in Action III
De-Lovely
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Doula
Fame
Firewalker
Friends with Benefits
Jane Eyre
Joy
Just Go with It
Killer Joe
Land
Land of the Lost
Looper
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Major Payne
Missing in Action
Missing in Action 2: The Beginning
Paranoia
Peter Pan
Posse
Rescue Dawn
Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse
Safe House
Shutter Island
Six Degrees of Separation
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Tango One
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland
The Bone Collector
The Boss
The Colour Room
The Current War
The Cutting Edge
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Missouri Breaks
The Other Guys
The Pink Panther
The Thomas Crown Affair
Thief
Tombstone
Whatever Works
April 4
Bros
Redefined: JR Smith
April 6
Saban’s Power Rangers
April 7
The Boarding School: Las Cumbres (Season 2)
On a Wing and a Prayer
Gangs of Lagos
Jury Duty
April 11
Ticket to Paradise
April 12
Alter Ego
Big Bad Wolves
Herbie Hancock: Possibilities
Kill Me Three Times
Life Itself
The Quest of Alain Ducasse
Whose Streets?
April 14
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 5)
April 18
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
April 19
Bigger, Stronger, Faster
Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers
Demon Warriors
Happy Happy
I Melt With You
Magic Trip
Playback
Vanishing on 7th Street
April 21
Dead Ringers
Judy Blume Forever
April 26
Dirty Grandpa
Crazy Love
Syrup
April 28
Citadel