Prince Andrew’s now infamous interview with the BBC in 2019 is getting a feature film treatment. “The Night Of” writer Peter Moffat will be handling the adaptation.

In 2019, Prince Andrew sat down for an interview with BBC’s “Newsnight” wherein he was grilled about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and asked about allegations that he himself had a sexual relationship with a teenager. The interview drew scathing backlash, with many viewers pointing out how, throughout the conversation, the royal never really explained why he associated with the convicted sex offender after he was released from prison – nor did he show sympathy for Epstein’s many victims.

Prince Andrew also noted to “Newsnight” that he had no regrets about his friendship with Epstein. As a result, the interview virtually destroyed his public image.

Moffat’s movie, currently titled “Scoop,” will focus on the lead-up to the interview, including how “Newsnight” booked the royal in the first place, as well as the widespread fallout in its aftermath. It will be largely based on specific chapters of a new book from a former “Newsnight” producer, Sam McAlister.

“What the hell did he think he was doing?” Moffat said in a statement. “Who got him to do it? Why, when the rest of the world was so appalled, did he think it had gone so well? What kind of a man is this? In researching the film and talking to those on the inside of this extraordinary story, I got the answers to all these questions. They’re provoking, often surprising, sometimes disturbing – and I think they make for a compelling story about power and abuse and journalistic courage.”

The Lighthouse Film & TV – launched in 2020 by the BBC’s Hilary Salmon, Radford Neville and Nick Betts – will produce the film alongside Voltage TV.