Prince Andrew Sued by Jeffrey Epstein Accuser for Sexual Abuse

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a longtime accuser of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew accusing him of sexual abuse.

In the suit, filed on Monday in New York federal court, Giuffre accused the 61-year-old royal of sexually abusing her at Epstein’s Manhattan home when she was under the age of 18, and of intentionally inflicting emotional distress. She is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Epstein died two years ago in a New York jail while he was awaiting trial on conspiracy and child sex trafficking charges.

