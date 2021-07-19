Prince Harry Releasing Memoir With Random House

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is releasing a memoir with Random House. The book is due in “late 2022,” according to the publisher.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Prince Harry said in a statement released by Random House.

The publisher also shared its own statement explaining what the book will be about.

“In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” a tweet from the company read.

Random House said the book will touch on Prince Harry’s British military service and the joy he’s found in being a husband and father of two, providing “an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been dominating headlines in recent months. Earlier this year, they sat for a blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey to detail why they left Britain and moved to the United States. Markle described feeling suicidal during the time they lived with the Royal Family, and the two said she experienced racist treatment.