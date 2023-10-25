Princess Diana’s Fatal Crash Was Never Considered Fodder for ‘The Crown,’ Creator Peter Morgan Says

The Netflix drama’s showrunner admits he dreaded writing her story into the series

There was “never” a moment in which “The Crown” was going to show the car crash that led to Princess Diana of Wales’ tragic death, according to executive producer and showrunner Peter Morgan.

The upcoming sixth season of the Netflix series will cover the death of Princess Diana, as portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, but viewers will not be subjected to the crash itself.

“Oh, God, we were never going to show the crash,” Peter Morgan told Variety in a new interview. “Never.”

The final season of “The Crown,” which stretches between 1997 and 2005, will be split into two parts. The first half drops on Nov. 16 and focuses on Diana. The second half, will premiere on Dec. 14, and zoom in on Elizabeth and Charles. Part 2 will also contain the prince’s wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams).

The first half of Season 6 will lead up to the Paris car crash that killed Diana and her then-boyfriend Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) in 1997, while the second half of the season will shift the focus back to Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth’s death brought Morgan to change the show’s ending. He had almost finished writing Season 6 before she died.

“We’d all been through the experience of the funeral,” he said. “So because of how deeply everybody will have felt that, I had to try and find a way in which the final episode dealt with the character’s death, even though she hadn’t died yet.”

