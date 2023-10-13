In light of recent events after the historic terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel, the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “Priscilla” will not have a red carpet. However, the screening will proceed as scheduled.

“Out of respect for the events going on in the world, we will be forgoing a red carpet for the ‘Priscilla’ Los Angeles Premiere,” a spokesperson said.

“Priscilla” has a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, allowing actors to promote it. The film’s director Sofia Coppola, headliners Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, and the real Priscilla Presley on whom the film is based were scheduled to walk the red carpet.

So far, there have been no credible or specific threats of terrorist violence in the United States, but there are rallies planned in several U.S. cities by supporters of Palestinian statehood that have nevertheless sparked security fears. Subsequently, police in Los Angeles and New York will be on heightened alert.

In addition to the canceled red carpet, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news Friday that the L.A. premiere of “Priscilla” scheduled for Monday at the American Legion Theater was relocating due to the venue’s ongoing dispute with IATSE. According to THR, IATSE Local 11, representing projectionists, began picketing the location Sept. 14.

Deadline first reported the news of the carpet’s cancellation.

“Priscilla” opens in theaters Nov. 3.