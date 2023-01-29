Priscilla Presley Challenges Validity of Lisa Marie Presley’s Will in Court, Cites Discrepancies in Signature

Priscilla Presley, widow of Elvis Presley and mother of their late daughter Lisa Marie Presley, has filed a challenge to the validity of her daughter’s will in Los Angeles Superior Court.



According to The Los Angeles Times, Presley is challenging an amendment made to Lisa Marie Presley’s will in 2016 that removed her and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees to the Presley estate. The amendment replaced them with Lisa Marie Presley’s children Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough — the latter of whom died at age 27 in 2020, as trustees in the event of her death.



The petition argues that the amendment misspells Priscilla Presley’s name and has inconsistencies with Lisa Marie Presley’s usual signature. It also claims that the amendment was never notarized or delivered to Priscilla Presley during Lisa Marie’s lifetime “as required by the express terms of the trust.”

The petition also notes that Presley believes that reversing the 2016 amendment will not exclude Riley Keough from having input over the Presley estate, as Barry Siegel is expected to resign as co-trustee and would be replaced by Keough.



The challenge comes less than a week after a public memorial service for the sole child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who died earlier this month of cardiac arrest at age 54. Lisa Marie Presley has been buried at her childhood home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tenn., close to the much-visited gravesite of her father.