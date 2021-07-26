Producers Guild Schedules 2022 Awards for Late February

The Producers Guild of America has scheduled the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards for Feb. 26, 2022, the PGA announced on Monday.

The ceremony will take place one day before the Screen Actors Guild Awards and two weeks before the Directors Guild Awards. The fourth of the major Hollywood guilds, the Writers Guild, has yet to announce its 2022 dates.

The Oscars will take place on March 27, a date that has caused most other awards shows to also shift until later than usual.

Films released between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2021 will be eligible for the awards, a 10-month eligibility period designed to return the PGA to a calendar-year schedule after its extended, 14-month 2020 eligibility window because of the COVID pandemic.

The PGA also announced that it will bring back its in-person East Coast and West Coast celebrations for the nominated producers.

The key dates:

Eligibility Period for 2022 Producers Guild Awards

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: March 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021

Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Wednesday, January 12, 2022 (2pm PST)

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Wednesday, January 26, 2022 (2pm PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 (2pm PST)

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, December 10, 2021

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, January 13, 2022

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Thursday, January 27, 2022

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Final Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, January 13, 2022

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Thursday, January 27, 2022

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 27, 2022

PGA East and West Coast Celebrations of 2022 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams

Week of February 20

Final Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, January 27, 2022 (2pm PST)

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 10, 2022 (2pm PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 10, 2022 (2pm PST)

Awards Ceremony