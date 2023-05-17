The 2024 Producers Guild Awards Set for Next February

The Producers Guild of America announced on Wednesday that it will be holding its 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 25, 2024.

The Producers Guild Awards is a major predictor for the Academy Awards as a vast number of the voting members of the PGA are also members of the producers branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Thirteen of the last sixteen winners of the PGA’s Best Theatrical Motion Picture Award have gone on to win the Oscar for Best Picture, including this year’s winner, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The PGA Awards are also a predictor for the Best Animated Feature Oscar, as the last eight winners in that category have also won at this ceremony.

The Producers Guild Awards also honor the top shows in various genres of television, with HBO’s “The White Lotus” winning this year’s Norman Felton Award for Best Episodic Drama. Other TV awards recipients include FX’s “The Bear,” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” Hulu’s “The Dropout” and CNN’s “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

At this year’s awards ceremony, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise was honored with the David O. Selznick Lifetime Achievement Award, with Mindy Kaling receiving the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, and Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group heads Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy receiving the Milestone Award. Chinonye Chukwu’s true story drama “Till,” which was snubbed at the Oscars, received the PGA’s Stanley Kramer Award, given to films that explore provocative real-life issues.

Interestingly, this date is the same day as the Independent Spirit Awards, which announced their premiere date last week. In this case one awards show will air in the afternoon and the other in the evening.

Nominations in the top film and television categories for next year’s awards will run from December 21 to January 11, with nominees being announced on January 12. Other key dates can be read below:

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, September 1, 2023

Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form): Friday, September 29, 2023

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Friday, October 13, 2023

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, September 1, 2023

Nomination Polls Open

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Nomination Polls Close

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, December 14, 2023 (2:00 pm PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 11, 2024 (2:00 pm PST)

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Friday, December 15, 2023

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Friday, January 12, 2024

Final Polls Open

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Monday, January 22, 2024

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Friday, January 26, 2024

PGA’s East and West Coast Celebrations of the 2024 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams

Dates to be announced

Final Polls Close