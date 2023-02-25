The Producers Guild of America is handing out its annual PGA Awards on Saturday night in Los Angeles. TheWrap will update the winners as they are announced.

In the first award of the night, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won the award for animated feature. Del Toro accepted the award and then immediately left the Beverly Hilton to head for UCLA’s Royce Hall, where the Annie Awards were taking place and his film was favored to win several more awards in that show devoted to animation.

In the television categories, “The White Lotus” won in the drama television category, one year after being nominated (and losing) in the PGA’s limited-series category. The move mirrored the Television Academy’s recent decision that the series no longer belonged in the Emmys’ Limited Series category and henceforth would be considered a drama series.

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” won in the live, variety, sketch, standup and talk television category. “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” won for game and competition televison.

Traditionally, the Producers Guild Award for Theatrical Motion Pictures is one of the most accurate predictors of the Best Picture Oscar. After 2009, when the PGA followed the Academy by expanding its slate of nominees from five to 10 and instituting ranked-choice voting to choose the winner, the two organization gave their top award to the same film for six consecutive years, part of an overall eight-year streak.

In the years since then, as the Academy has gotten significantly larger and more diverse, the two groups have matched four times and awarded different films three times. For the last two years, with “Nomadland” and then the dark-horse Oscar winner “CODA,” the PGA gave its award to the Oscar winner.

Also at the ceremony, honorary awards went to Tom Cruise (the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures), Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy (the Milestone Award), Mindy Kaling (the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television) and the film “Till” (the Stanley Kramer Award).

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Whale”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” *WINNER

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

“All That Breathes”

“Descendant”

“Fire of Love”

“Navalny”

“Nothing Compares”

“Retrograde”

“The Territory”

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus” *WINNER

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building “

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“Pam & Tommy”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Fire Island”

“Hocus Pocus 2”

“Pinocchio”

“Prey”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“30 for 30”

“60 Minutes”

“George Carlin’s American Dream”

“Lucy and Desi”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” *WINNER

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls “ *WINNER

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

“Top Chef “

“The Voice”

Previously announced winners:

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions”

“Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers”

“McEnroe”

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off” *WINNER

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”

“Green Eggs and Ham”

“Sesame Street” *WINNER

“Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant”

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

“Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training”

“Love, Death + Robots”

“Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question” *WINNER

“Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series”

“Tales of the Jedi”

PGA Innovation Award

“Dance Monsters”

“Experience Yosemite”

“Ghostbusters VR Academy”

“Le Musk – A Cinematic Sensory Experience”

“Lustration”

“On the Morning You Wake (To the End of the World)”

“OXYMORE by Jean-Michel Jarre”

“PerfectoVerse”

“Stay Alive, My Son” *WINNER

“Stranger Things Immersive Watch Party”

“Verizon Pepsi Halftime Ultra Pass”

David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures: Tom Cruise

Milestone Award: Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy

Norman Lear Achievement Award: Mindy Kaling

Stanley Kramer Award: “Till”