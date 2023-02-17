 ‘The White Lotus’ Will No Longer Compete in the Limited Series Category at the Emmys

The Television Academy has changed its mind about HBO’s “The White Lotus” competing as a limited series at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Back in March 2022, the TV Academy reported that the comedy-drama would be able to head up against competitors in the limited series category, despite the news that Jennifer Coolidge would be returning to star for a second season.

The academy has since walked back that decision, as it has determined that the series’ second season will have to be moved to categories for dramas or comedies.

“The Television Academy has determined The White Lotus, season 2, is eligible in the Outstanding Comedy or Drama Series category,” a Television Academy spokesperson shared with TheWrap.

According to the Television Academy, a limited series is “defined as a program with two (2) or more episodes with a total running time of at least 150 program minutes that tells a complete, non-recurring story. The story arc must be completely resolved within its season, with no on-going storyline and/or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

Season 2 of the series stars Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Theo James, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett and more.

The HBO comedy-drama was created by Mike White and tells the story of guests and workers who are staying in a fictional White Lotus resort chain. The characters’ time eventually becomes impacted by their various dysfunctions. The season season finale of “The White Lotus” dropped on HBO Max in December 2022.