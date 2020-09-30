Producers Guild Sets Virtual Awards Show for March 2021

The PGA becomes the first major guild to commit to a virtual 2021 show rather than a live, in-person one

The 2021 Producers Guild Awards will be a virtual ceremony and will take place on Wednesday, March 24, the Producers Guild of America announced on Wednesday.

All four major guilds have now announced the dates of their awards shows, with the PGA the first to commit to making their show a virtual presentation rather than a live, in-person one. The Screen Actors Guild, which will hand out its awards on March 14, and the Directors Guild of America, scheduled for April 10, have not announced the kind of ceremonies they plan to hold. The Writers Guild of America said this week that its awards would take place on March 21 at concurrent ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York.

All the guilds have adopted the same eligibility period that the Academy has instituted for the Oscars, making films eligible if they are released between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. As it is with the other guilds, the Producers Guild’s eligibility period for television programs will remain the calendar year.

PGA nomination voting will run from Feb. 11 through Feb. 25 in the sports, children’s and short-form television categories, and from Feb. 25 through March 11 in film and other television categories. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 11 for documentary films, on Feb. 26 for sports, children’s and short-form TV, and on March 12 for films and other television categories.

Final voting will take place between Feb. 26 and March 8 for sports, children’s and short-form, and between March 12 and March 19 for film and other television.

Here are the complete PGA Awards dates for the 2021 show, followed by the current timetable for next year’s delayed awards season:

Eligibility Period for 2020 Producers Guild Awards

• Television Series/Specials, Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures, Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020

• Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

• Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, November 6, 2020

• Television Series/Specials: Friday, November 13, 2020

• Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, November 13, 2020

• Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: Friday, November 13, 2020

• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, November 20, 2020

Screener Submission Deadline

• Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Fri., November 6, 2020

Nomination Polls Open

• Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 11, 2021

• Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, February 25, 2021

• Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 25, 2021

• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Nomination Polls Close

• Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 25, 2021

• Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, March 11, 2021

• Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, March 11, 2021

• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Nominees Announced

• Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 11, 2021

• Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

• Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021

• Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021

• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Final Polls Open

• Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

• Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

• Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021

• Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021

• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Final Polls Close

• Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Monday, March 8, 2021

• Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

• Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 19, 2021

• Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 19, 2021

• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

Awards Show

• Wednesday, March 24, 2021

2021 AWARDS DATES:

Jan. 26: Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced

Feb. 3: Golden Globes nominations announced; Writers Guild of America TV/New Media/News nominations announced

Feb. 4: Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announced

Feb. 7: Critics Choice Awards nominations announced

Feb. 11: Producers Guild Awards documentary film nominations announced

Feb. 16: WGA nominations announced

Feb. 26: PGA sports, children’s, short-form nominations announced

Feb. 28: GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

March 7: CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

March 12: PGA film nominations announced

March 14: SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS

March 15: Oscar nominations announced

March 21: WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA AWARDS

March 24: PRODUCERS GUILD AWARDS

April 10: DIRECTORS GUILD AWARDS

April 24: FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS

April 25: ACADEMY AWARDS

