Producers Guild Sets Virtual Awards Show for March 2021

The PGA becomes the first major guild to commit to a virtual 2021 show rather than a live, in-person one
The 2021 Producers Guild Awards will be a virtual ceremony and will take place on Wednesday, March 24, the Producers Guild of America announced on Wednesday.
All four major guilds have now announced the dates of their awards shows, with the PGA the first to commit to making their show a virtual presentation rather than a live, in-person one. The Screen Actors Guild, which will hand out its awards on March 14, and the Directors Guild of America, scheduled for April 10, have not announced the kind of ceremonies they plan to hold. The Writers Guild of America said this week that its awards would take place on March 21 at concurrent ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York.
All the guilds have adopted the same eligibility period that the Academy has instituted for the Oscars, making films eligible if they are released between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. As it is with the other guilds, the Producers Guild’s eligibility period for television programs will remain the calendar year.
PGA nomination voting will run from Feb. 11 through Feb. 25 in the sports, children’s and short-form television categories, and from Feb. 25 through March 11 in film and other television categories. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 11 for documentary films, on Feb. 26 for sports, children’s and short-form TV, and on March 12 for films and other television categories.
Final voting will take place between Feb. 26 and March 8 for sports, children’s and short-form, and between March 12 and March 19 for film and other television.
Here are the complete PGA Awards dates for the 2021 show, followed by the current timetable for next year’s delayed awards season:
Eligibility Period for 2020 Producers Guild Awards
• Television Series/Specials, Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures, Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020
• Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021
Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline
• Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, November 6, 2020
• Television Series/Specials: Friday, November 13, 2020
• Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, November 13, 2020
• Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: Friday, November 13, 2020
• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, November 20, 2020
Screener Submission Deadline
• Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Fri., November 6, 2020
Nomination Polls Open
• Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 11, 2021
• Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, February 25, 2021
• Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 25, 2021
• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Nomination Polls Close
• Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 25, 2021
• Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, March 11, 2021
• Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, March 11, 2021
• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, March 11, 2021
Nominees Announced
• Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 11, 2021
• Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021
• Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021
• Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021
• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021
Final Polls Open
• Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021
• Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021
• Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021
• Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021
• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021
Final Polls Close
• Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Monday, March 8, 2021
• Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021
• Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 19, 2021
• Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 19, 2021
• Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021
Awards Show
• Wednesday, March 24, 2021
2021 AWARDS DATES:
Jan. 26: Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced
Feb. 3: Golden Globes nominations announced; Writers Guild of America TV/New Media/News nominations announced
Feb. 4: Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announced
Feb. 7: Critics Choice Awards nominations announced
Feb. 11: Producers Guild Awards documentary film nominations announced
Feb. 16: WGA nominations announced
Feb. 26: PGA sports, children’s, short-form nominations announced
Feb. 28: GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
March 7: CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
March 12: PGA film nominations announced
March 14: SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS
March 15: Oscar nominations announced
March 21: WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA AWARDS
March 24: PRODUCERS GUILD AWARDS
April 10: DIRECTORS GUILD AWARDS
April 24: FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS
April 25: ACADEMY AWARDS
