“Project Artemis,” starring Scarlett Johansson and produced by Apple, has found a new director and co-star. Greg Berlanti will direct the film, while Channing Tatum is in final negotiations to star, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Tatum would replace Chris Evans as the co-star alongside Johansson, while Berlanti is filling in for Jason Bateman as director.

“Project Artemis” is written by Rose Gilroy and will be produced for Apple by Apple Studios. Johansson will also serve as producer under her These Pictures banner. Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn will produce alongside Johansson for These Pictures.

No logline or plot details have been revealed for the film, but it’s said to be a rom-com set against the backdrop of the Apollo 11 moon launch mission in 1968.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg Berlanti and Channing Tatum to Project Artemis. Greg’s passion for character and storytelling has driven his decades long career in film & TV,” Jonathan Lia, co-founder of producer These Pictures, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited for him to lead our team on this journey. We have been huge fans of Channing’s for a long time and are so honored to finally have the opportunity to work with him.”

Apple is currently in development with Johansson on “Bride,” a genre-bending film from director Sebastián Lelio.

Tatum most recently starred in “The Lost City” and “Dog,” which he co-directed, and is also in the works on “Pussy Island” at MGM.

Berlanti’s last feature as a director was “Love, Simon” from 2018.

Greg Berlanti is represented by WME, Patti Felker at Felker Toczek Suddleson and Slate PR. Tatum is represented by CAA, Jacobson, Teller, etc and Relevant.

