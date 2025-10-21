‘Project Runway’ Lands Season 22 Renewal at Disney

“Project Runway” will return for Season 22 at Freeform, Hulu and Disney+ in 2026 after a successful revamp of the show during Season 21.

Disney picked up the series last fall, bringing back fan-favorite Heidi Klum as a host and judge after a five-season hiatus. Season 4 winner and designer Christian Siriano joined the series as a mentor, with Nina Garcia and new judge Law Roach filling out the rest of the judges panel. Season 21 premiered in late July.

Season 21 featured larger-than-life Disney-themed challenges, as well as cameos from Disney properties like “Abbott Elementary.” The new season of “Project Runway” aired weekly on Freeform, with new episodes streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. Designer Veejay Floresca was crowned the winner of the reimagined Season 21.

Disney and Freeform picked up the franchise from Bravo last fall. Executive producer Michael Rucker told TheWrap at the time that the fashion competition underwent a complete creative overhaul. Rucker served as an EP for the first five seasons of the series and said that Season 21 was not just a judges switch-up but a chance to infuse comedy back into the series, specifically with judges like Roach, who is best know for being Zendaya’s stylist.

“From a visual storytelling standard point, I feel like it rested on its laurels,” Rucker said. “After those first five seasons, it drifted away from funny moments … and moments of awkwardness.”

Rucker also wanted the series to reflect fashion today, upping the spectacle of runway shows and embracing social media. He noted that host Klum wanted to make sure her return came with its own refresh to the show.

Produced by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries, “Project Runway” is executive produced by Gary Barber and Sean Hoagland for Spyglass, as well as Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe and Nan Strait for Alfred Street Industries. Klum, Siriano and Garcia also serve as executive producers.

Watch the teaser for Season 22 here: