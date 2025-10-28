Prunella Scales, ‘Fawlty Towers’ Star, Dies at 93

“Fawlty Towers” star Prunella Scales has died at the age of 93, her family shared on Tuesday.

The late actress “died peacefully at home in London yesterday” and was even watching the classic British sitcom the day before her death, according to her sons Samuel and Joseph.

“Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home,” they told the PA Media news agency. “We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love.”

Scales had previously been diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013. Her late husband, fellow actor Timothy West, died in November 2024.

Most famous for playing John Cleese’s wife Sybil Fawlty across two series from 1975 to 1979 for BBC Two, Scales was also known for portraying Queen Elizabeth II in “A Question of Attribution,” as well as “Great Canal Journeys,” “After Henry” and her work in the West End.

After being born in Surrey on June 22, 1932, she is survived by her two sons, one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.