Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for its upcoming docuseries “Quarterbacks,” the streamer’s first collaboration with the National Football League. The project premieres July 12.

The eight-episode series offers exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota both on an off the field over the course of the 2022 season, and it features moments such as Mahomes’ NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards, Cousins leading the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title and Mariota taking over as the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback.

“This is about as close as they’ll ever get to seeing what it’s like to being a quarterback in this league,” Cousins said in the trailer.

Quarterback. (L to R) Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Skye Mahomes in Quarterbacks. (Courtesy of Netflix © 2023)

“Quarterbacks” is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions, with Peyton Manning, Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow serving as executive producers.

The project marks the streamer’s latest behind-the-scenes dive into the sports world, following the tennis series “Break Point,” which premiered in January, and the golf series “Full Swing,” which premiered in February. Other upcoming projects include a new untitled series featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of all 32 teams from the 2022 FIFA World Cup and “Six Nations,” an exclusive inside look at the international rugby tournament.

Watch the full trailer for “Quarterbacks” in the video above.