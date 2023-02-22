Netflix Teaming Up With NFL, Patrick Mahomes’ 2PM Productions on ‘Quarterbacks’ Docuseries

Netflix and the National Football League are teaming up for the first time through new docuseries “Quarterbacks,” which will provide exclusive, unprecedented access to icons like Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota both on and off the field.

The docuseries, which has been greenlit for one season, will premiere in summer 2023 and include some of biggest moments of the 2022 season, such as Mahomes setting an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards, Cousins engineering the greatest comeback in NFL history and leading the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title and Mariota taking over as the starting quarterback in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.

“We aim to give our members unprecedented access to the biggest athletes in the world, telling stories that you can’t see anywhere else,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series, said in a statement. “And it doesn’t get any bigger than going inside the huddle with NFL quarterbacks, who hold perhaps the most important and difficult position in sports. We can’t wait to share their stories with our members around the world.”

“Quarterbacks” will be produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions. Peyton Manning is executive producer for Omaha Productions. Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow are executive producers for NFL Films.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” Mahomes said. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

“Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs,” Manning added. “Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB.”

Netflix’s sports programming lineup currently includes projects like “Bill Russell: Legend,” “The Redeem Team,” “Last Chance U,” “The Last Dance,” “Neymar: The Perfect Chaos,” “Untold” and “Cheer,” as well as the upcoming fifth season of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” which is set to premiere on Friday.

“Quarterbacks” marks the streaming behemoth’s latest behind-the-scenes dive into the sports world, following the tennis series “Break Point,” which premiered in January, and the golf series “Full Swing,” which premiered Feb. 15. Other upcoming projects include a new untitled series featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of all 32 teams from the 2022 FIFA World Cup and “Six Nations,” an exclusive, inside look at the international rugby tournament.

In addition to exclusive projects with sports leagues, Netflix will launch an untitled David Beckham series and a new season of “Untold” in 2023.