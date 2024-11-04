Queen Elizabeth II Appears in ‘Paddington in Peru’

The late Queen Elizabeth II will briefly appear in “Paddington in Peru” after the beloved bear joined the monarch to promote her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Queen Elizabeth’s cameo is small — a photo from the pair’s tea time at Buckingham Palace is shown on screen — but is likely to make fans of the monarchy emotional. In the 2022 clip, Elizabeth told Paddington she keeps a marmalade sandwich in her handbag after the bear offered her one from under her hat. The film aired only months before her death and inspired bereaved fans and citizens to leave sandwiches at tributes to the monarch across the U.K. for months.

Producer Rosie Alison told Variety the film’s team had to get permission from the royal family to use the photo. “[The royal family] were actually very happy for it to happen,” she said. “But we don’t like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington’s obviously a very modest fellow.”

Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth in seasons three and four of “The Crown,” also stars in the film.

The trailer for the third installment in the “Paddington” franchise was released in September. In the newest film, Paddington is planning a trip back home to Peru, where he plans to visit his Aunt Lucy at South America’s Home for Retired Bears.

The official logline reads, “Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.”

The movie will debut in the U.K. on Nov. 8 and in the United States on Jan. 17, 2025.