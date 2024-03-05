NatGeo is unleashing female power to the fullest extent in its new docuseries “Queens.”

Created by a female-led production team and narrated by Angela Bassett, “Queens” centers on the natural world’s matriarchies and female leaders, spotlighting stories of sacrifice, resilience, friendship and love.

Over the course of six episodes, “Queens” will transport viewers to a lion pride in Tanzania, bonobos in the Congo forest in Central Africa, a family of elephants in the African savanna and orcas in the gulf of California, among others. The show will wrap up with a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the series, and the female voices behind it.

For more details on the episode release schedule for “Queens,” see below.

When does “Queens” premiere?

The new NatGeo series premieres Monday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“Queens” will premiere in two batches. The show will release its first three episodes back-to-back on Monday, March 4, with its four final episodes — which includes a peek into the making of the show — dropping back-to-back on Monday, March 11. Here’s the full release schedule:

Episode 1: “African Queens” – Monday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Episode 2: “Rainforest Queens” – Monday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 3: “Tiny Jungle Queens”– Monday, March 4 at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 4: “Savanna Queens” – Monday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET

Episode 5: “Mountain Queens” – Monday, March 11 at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 6: “Coastal Queens” – Monday, March 11 at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 7: “Behind the Queens” – Monday, March 11 at 11 p.m. ET

Where is “Queens” streaming?

New episodes of “Queens” will stream on Hulu and Disney+ the day after their premiere.

What is “Queens” about?

The new docuseries tells the story of matriarchies and female leaders in the natural world, giving viewers a glimpse into the struggles, successes and heartbreaks of various female-led communities, from peace-loving bonobos of the Congo basin to the ruthless jewel bees of Costa Rica.

Who is the narrator for “Queens?”

Angela Bassett narrates the new NatGeo series.

Watch the trailer: