Trippy First Trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’ Sends Daniel Craig South of the Border

“Queer” is almost here.

Luca Guadgnino’s latest, which stars Daniel Craig and is based on a slender William S. Burroughs novel of the same name, hits theaters on November 27, courtesy of A24. And there’s a brand-new trailer that you can watch, right now, below.

In “Queer” Craig plays William Lee, a Burroughs stand-in, who becomes infatuated with a young man named Allerton (Drew Starkey) while careening through the underground nightlife of Mexico City in the 1940s. (Lee is there to acquire a drug that he thinks will grant him psychic abilities – because of course he is.) Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville and filmmaker David Lowery also star.

Burroughs wrote “Queer” while waiting to be sentences for the murder of his common-law wife Joan Vollmer, who he shot in the head while attempting a “William Tell routine.” (This incident was dramatized in David Cronenberg’s adaptation of Burroughs’ “Naked Lunch.”) Burroughs was coming off of heroin and addicted to amphetamines at the time, and based on the trailer there’s a freewheeling, hallucinogenic quality to Guadagnino’s film. The cover of Nirvana’s “No Apologies” is also very, very good.

“Queer” is the second film from Guadagnino released this year. “Challengers,” from Amazon/MGM, came out this spring. It was delayed from its intended release last fall and made close to $100 million. Some key personnel from “Challengers” returned for “Queer” – notably writer Justin Kuritzkes, composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom and editor Marco Costa.

After premiering at the Venice International Film Festival, where the film (and in particular Craig’s performance) won warm reviews, A24 picked up domestic rights, with Mubi acquiring the rights to distribute it in a number of international markets.