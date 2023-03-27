Questlove to Direct ‘Aristocats’ Remake for Disney

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will direct a remake of Disney’s 1970 animated film “The Aristocats,” Disney has confirmed to TheWrap.

Questlove, who won an Oscar last year for his Hulu documentary “Summer of Soul,” will serve as director, executive producer, and oversee music on the project, which will be a live-action/animation hybrid retelling of the story of Duchess, a Parisian cat whom is left an immense fortune by her owner only to be thrown out into the countryside with her three kittens by a jealous butler. Out alone for the first time, Duchess and her kittens turn to a street-smart tomcat named Thomas O’Malley for help.

Will Gluck, writer-director of the “Peter Rabbit” films, will adapt the screenplay with Keith Bunin and produce through his company Olive Bridge. Questlove’s Two Oh Five Entertainment will also produce, with Tarik Trotter, Shawn Gee, and Zarah Zohlman as executive producers.

“Aristocats” joins a long list of Disney animated films that are getting the remake treatment, with David Lowery’s “Peter Pan & Wendy” hitting Disney+ in April and Rob Marshall’s remake of “The Little Mermaid” heading to theaters on Memorial Day weekend.

A remake of the 2002 animated film “Lilo & Stitch” is also in the works. It has not been revealed whether the “Aristocats” remake will be a theatrical or streaming release.

Questlove is managed by Shawn Gee and repped by WME. The project was first reported by Deadline.