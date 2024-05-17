When former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce saw Quinta Brunson at the ABC/Disney upfronts, he scooped the 4’11” “Abbott Elementary” Emmy winner into the air, an experience she compared to a Disneyland ride.

Brunson told Seth Meyers what it was like being picked up by the 6’3″ athlete. “Dude, guys, I am so short. I haven’t been this high off the ground in so long,” she said on Wednesday night’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” as the host showed off the photo.

“This was insane. Look at that air,” Brunson said as she examined the photo in which Kelce whisked her to nearly his height, with both of her legs flying out behind her.

“The last time I felt that way was on Tower of Terror,” she said of the Disney California Adventure ride, which was rebranded as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout in 2017. The ride drops 130 feet at 39 mph, which — as Disney employees will tell you — is faster than gravity.

“I swear to you now, guys, my stomach went up and everything,” Brunson added.

“I’m going to say he seemed happy to see you,” Meyers noted. “Did you have any sense of how he would show his happiness?” Brunson admitted she didn’t, though Kelce did “ask for consent.”

“He was like, ‘Do you mind?’ I said, ‘No, that’s fine.’ But I still didn’t know I’d be airborne. I really didn’t,” she reiterated.

The actress added that Kelce was “so lovely,” and that he and fellow Eagles star Jalen Hurts were “just wonderful additions to our season.” They appeared in the Season 3 opener in February, along with Brandon Graham.

The ABC sitcom is set in Philadelphia and has also had a visit from Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty. “Abbott Elementary” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.