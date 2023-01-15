“Abbott Elementary” creator and actress Quinta Brunson reunited with a child actor who was featured on Brunson’s first web series on the most recent episode of ABC’s hit, Philadelphia-set sitcom.

“Worked with Kayden 5 years ago. She was on my first webseries,” Brunson tweeted Saturday. “When she auditioned for Abbott (and killed it) I remembered her sweet face right away. Wild how tall we have both gotten.”

The actor, Kayden Grace Swan, now 15, made her appearance on “Abbott” on Episode 12 of the show’s sophomore season. She assumed the role of a protective older sister stepping into her younger sister’s brawl in Ms. Teagues’ classroom. Aware of the ongoing conflict between her students, Janine steps in to break up the fight.

The full-circle moment comes fresh off of several Golden Globe wins for Brunson and her “Abbott Elementary” last Sunday. Brunson won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy), “Abbott Elementary” won for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) and Tyler James Williams won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series.

Despite the numerous accolades Brunson and the series have received since “Abbott Elementary” first premiered in December 2021, it’s only been a few years since the comedian started her web series “The Girl Who’s Never Been on a Nice Date,” which launched her into viral fame. Best known for the iconic “He’s got money” line, take a look back at Brunson’s humble roots in this hilarious compilation video.

Last week, “Abbott Elementary” was renewed for a third season by ABC as the acclaimed mockumentary currently airs its second season.