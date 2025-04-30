Quinta Brunson Promos Ill-Advised Tariff Sketches Ahead of ‘SNL’ Gig, Debuts Heidi Gardner’s ‘Toilet Paper Mama’ | Video

Quinta Brunson teased some ill-advised “Saturday Night Live” sketches in a promo Wednesday ahead of this week’s hosting gig, centering her pitches around President Donald Trump’s tariffs and a character named “Toilet Paper Mama.”

The video sketch highlighting the intentionally bad sketch kicks off with Andrew Dismukes and Brunson brainstorming ideas for the comedy sketch show’s May 3 episode.

“Quinta, welcome back, how ya feelin’?” Dismukes asks.

“I am so excited! But I’m also a little nervous,” Brunson says, clarifying that she’s not nervous about hosting the show, but “nervous about these tariffs.”

“But what if we did sketches centered around the items affected by the tariffs — and then we can keep the items after the show?” she poses.

That’s when Heidi Gardner comes in wrap-dressed in rolls of toilet paper. Welcome to the stage: Toilet Paper Mama.

“Hey, so, um, question about this character, Toilet Paper Mama. I kinda don’t get it,” she says.

Brunson reassures: “Heidi, it’s hilarious. I mean, it could be your new, like, original character. You know how Rachel Dratch plays Debbie Downer or Sarah Sherman plays herself?”

Gardner, still reluctant, perks up at the promise of a catchphrase: “If there’s pee, it should be on me.”

“That’s really funny, right?” Brunson says through laughter. “Well, you know what? Don’t worry about the character, just go ahead and take the costume off, leave it in my dressing room. Take it off super careful, leave it intact, all the rolls … Don’t get that dress dirty!”

As Gardner leaves, Brunson goads her to say her other catchphrase: “Wipe me!”

Brunson and Dismukes erupt in laughter.

Of course, we can just about guarantee that not every “SNL” sketch on Saturday will be about Trump’s international trade war — but Brunson certainly found a clever way to poke fun at the stress everyday Americans are feeling over everyday items like toilet paper thanks to the administration’s tariffs this month.

Watch the full promo clip below:

Brunson, the creator and star of “Abbott Elementary” on ABC, is set to host “Saturday Night Live” this week for second time with musical guest Benson Boone. The Emmy-winning actress and writer first hosted the sketch comedy series in 2022.

Previewing the May 3 hosting gig earlier this month on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Brunson said that the opportunity “feels very natural for me.”

“I come from an improv and sketch background — this is honestly scarier,” Brunson said, meaning her time doing late night press. “Talking with no direction constantly scares the crap out of me.”

Asked if she pre-plans sketches or jokes ahead of her week of writing and playing at 30 Rock, Brunson said that’s never been her goal.

“No, I didn’t the first time. This time I think I feel a little bit more comfortable,” Brunson explained. “I really just wanted to go in for my first time and let them do their thing, but now I feel like I have a better understanding of the engine. And my goal is always to become, like, part of the machine. And now I understand how to do that. So any ideas I have will be just things I know already work on that kind of show.”

Here’s to hoping that when Saturday rolls around, we’ll see that Toilet Paper Mama has been wiped clean from the comedy slate.