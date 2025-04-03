‘Zootopia 2’ Sneak Peek: Quinta Brunson Joins Cast as Nick and Judy’s Therapist Dr. Fuzzby

After smashing the Thanksgiving box office record with “Moana 2” last year, Disney is sending in another sequel for the November holiday with “Zootopia 2,” a film that sees Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan join the cast as a snake named Gary and which has just added Quinta Brunson as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde’s therapist, Dr. Fuzzby.

In a first look shown Thursday at CinemaCon, Judy and Nick have gone through a rough patch as police partners because of their species differences and go to Dr. Fuzzby under the orders of their boss, Chief Bogo. Among the other attendees is an elephant cop afraid of his mouse partner.

Judy insists that they are not dysfunctional, but Fuzzby notices that she does not let Nick talk and taps her foot rapidly when she’s suppressing discomfort. They are set to go through the treatment, but are very disturbed when one pair goes through an exercise that ends with them trying to claw each other’s face off.

“Zootopia” grossed $1 billion in after its release in 2016 and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Its sequel will now look to join “Frozen II” and “Moana 2” as the third Disney sequel to pass that same mark.

“Zootopia 2” hits theaters Nov. 26.