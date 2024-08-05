Quinta Brunson to Produce, Cowrite and Star in Universal and Point Grey Comedy ‘Par for the Course’

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson is taking her talents to the big screen. The Emmy winner will cowrite, star in and produce a new comedy film called “Par for the Course” for Universal Pictures. She’ll produce through her Fifth Chance banner and Alex McAtee will produce on behalf of Point Grey Pictures.

Oscar-nominated “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress Stephanie Hsu will costar alongside Brunson in the film, which “Abbott Elementary” scribe Justin Tan will cowrite and direct, marking his feature debut.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it’s based on an original idea from Brunson, who won an Emmy and Peabody Award for her work on the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.”

“I’m so excited to be working with Point Grey and Universal on ‘Par for the Course.’ This is a comedy close to my heart, and who better to do it with than some of the best producers in the game,” Brunson said in a statement. “I’ve known Seth, Evan, James and Alex for a while and I’m happy to finally work on a project together. Justin Tan is my long-term comedy partner and collaborator, and we are thrilled to have the chance to work together on a film. Stephanie is a talent we are so fortunate to unite with, I can’t wait to see what we can do together on screen.”

“We’re so thrilled at the opportunity to get to work with Quinta,” Seth Rogen, cofounder of Point Grey, shared. “She’s one of our most incredible comedic voices working today, and it’s such an honor to get to work alongside her and watch what she brings to this project.”

Brunson is represented by CAA, Strig Artist Management, attorneys Lily G. Tillers and Nina Shaw at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang, and Persona PR.

Tan is represented by CAA, Strig Artist Management and Authentic Talent + Literary Management.

Hsu is represented by CAA and Shelter PR.

Senior executive vice president of production development Erik Baiers and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.