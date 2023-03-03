‘Rachael Ray’ to End Original Production After 17 Seasons

Syndicated daytime talk show “Rachael Ray” will conclude with one final season after 17 years of cooking lessons, celebrity interviews and life advice.

CBS announced the news in a press release.

“In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with “Rachael.” However I’ve made the decision that’s it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career,” Ray said. “My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution.”

The talk show host recently launched Free Food Studios, a new production company with the mission to distribute Ray’s “in the kitchen content.” As reported by Deadline, the author, philanthropist and chef partnered with longtime collaboratior Brian Flanagan and his partners at Intentional Content Anthony Amoia and Sean Lee. The platform will also develop new upcoming new talent.

“When Rachael debuted her show 17 years ago, she was a gamechanger in the daytime space. She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. “We’re proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We’ll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we’ll always be family.”

“Rachael Ray” debuted in national syndication Sept. 18, 2006, gathering nominations for 37 Daytime Emmys and 3 Outstanding Talk Show wins in its 17 years.

May will see Ray inducted into the Broadcast & Cable Hall of Fame for her television accomplishments.

Ray’s talk show joins “Dr. Phil,” “Judge Mathis” and “The People’s Court” in announcing its wrap after the current season. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” “Dr. Oz,” “Maury” and “The Real” have also concluded in the past year.