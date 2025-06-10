Rachel Brosnahan to Lead ‘Presumed Innocent’ Season 2 Cast

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce the second season of the Apple TV+ legal anthology series “Presumed Innocent.”

Season 2, which comes from David E. Kelley Productions and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television, is inspired by Jo Murray’s debut legal thriller novel “Dissection of a Murder.” Details about the plot are being kept under wraps.

In addition to Kelley, Brosnahan and Abrams, EPs on the season also include Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in the first season, Rachel Rusch Rich, Erica Lipez and Matthew Tinker. Kelley and Lipez also serve as showrunners, while “Presumed Innocent” author Scott Turow co-executive produces. Gyllenhaal executive producers under his Nine Stories banner.

Brosnahan is best known for her role as Midge Maisel in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which earned her two Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2018 and 2019. She also won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, both in 2018. She will next appear as Lois Lane in DC’s “Superman,” which will be released in theaters on July 11.

Her other notable roles include Rachel Posner in Netflix’s “House of Cards,” Bea Hanson in “The Finest Hours,” Jessica Kensky in “Patriots Day,” Genevieve Duchannes in “Beautiful Creatures” and Abby Isaacs in “Manhattan.”

Brosnahan is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham and The Lede Company.