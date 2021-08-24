Rachel Maddow’s Show Will Switch to Weekly Next Year Under New MSNBC Deal (Report)

Rachel Maddow’s new multi-year contract with MSNBC will keep her at the network, but she will switch from hosting her nightly primetime program to a once-per-week show, according to CNN.

A representative for MSNBC did not immediately return a request for comment, but per CNN, this change will happen sometime next year.

The new deal was finalized over the weekend and leaves space for Maddow to work on other projects outside of “The Rachel Maddow Show,” which she’s hosted for 13 years.

Earlier this month, Maddow enlisted superagent and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and the now-public company’s president Mark Shapiro to represent her in contract talks with MSNBC and its parent company NBCUniversal. Her present contract was set to expire in early 2022. Maddow was considering leaving the network to start her own media platform, according to The Daily Beast.

Maddow has consistently been the highest-rated host on MSNBC, and her departure would have been a major blow to the network. “The Rachel Maddow Show” has been the network’s tentpole primetime show and has gained in popularity since its inception in 2008.

Maddow won a Grammy Award in 2021 in the Best Spoken Word Album category for the audiobook version of her 2019 book “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” which explores the impact and influence of fossil fuel companies in world governments, particularly those connected to Russia’s prime minister, Vladimir Putin.

She is also the author of two other books — “Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power” and “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House,” which she wrote with Michael Yarvitz and was based on her podcast about the Vice President Spiro Agnew corruption scandal that resulted in his resignation in 1973.