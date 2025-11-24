Rachel Maddow Sets ‘Burn Order’ Podcast at MS NOW

MSNBC may have rebranded as MS NOW, but its top talent isn’t going anywhere as Rachel Maddow has set a new podcast with the network.

Coming next month, “Rachel Maddow Presents: Burn Order” will be a six-episode series that “spotlights the unlawful incarceration of immigrants and U.S. citizens during World War II.”

“The series shines a light on the government officials who fueled the policy with lies and racial stereotypes, as well as the desperate internal fight to try to stop the plan before it could go into effect,” per Monday’s announcement. “Listeners will hear first-hand accounts of a community terrorized on the streets, pulled from their homes by the U.S. government and sent to remote, hastily constructed detention camps.”

The network continued, “Plus, the clandestine destruction of government records, burned to conceal the illegal basis of the policy — and a bombshell discovery in the unlikeliest of places that would ultimately expose it all. As hastily-constructed mass detention camps are once again being built in America, ‘Rachel Maddow Presents: Burn Order’ tells the explosive story of how the country pledged, in the Reagan era, to never again pursue policies like these.”

“Burn Order” marks Maddow’s fifth podcast with the media company, while MS NOW also boasts audio projects such as “The Best People with Nicolle Wallace,” “Why Is This Happening? The Chris Hayes Podcast,” “The Blueprint with Jen Psaki,” “Main Justice with Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord,” “Into America with Trymaine Lee” and “Velshi Banned Book Club.”

“Rachel Maddow Presents: Burn Order” debuts Dec. 1.