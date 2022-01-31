Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s star primetime host, told her staff Monday that she will be taking a hiatus for the next few weeks, according to a report by Business Insider. She is expected to return in “a few weeks.”

A representative for MSNBC did not immediately return a request for comment, but the Insider story says she is stepping aside from “The Rachel Maddow Show” to focus on other elements of her newest contract with the network. She is slated to do bigger projects, including podcasts, for the company.

Notably, the report mentioned she is taking time to work on a Focus Features film based on her book and podcast, “Big Man.” The movie will be directed by Ben Stiller and she will serve as an executive producer.

This comes after Maddow and her employer went through a tumultuous news cycle around her contract late last year. In August, it was reported that she no longer wanted to do the nightly show, which is the highest-rated program on MSNBC. Eventually, per reports, she agreed to stay on to the tune of $30 million per year through 2024, the year of the next big election.

It was known at the time that she would step away from some of her nightly hosting duties to focus on other projects.

Per Insider, MSNBC is expected to fill her 9 p.m. slot with a rotating cast of guest hosts.