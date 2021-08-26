rachel maddow

Photo illustration by TheWrap (Getty Images)

Rachel Mad-Dough: Is MSNBC Host Worth $30 Million a Year Without a Nightly Show?

by | August 26, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Industry insiders say MSNBC is taking a ”gamble,“ but agree the star primetime host is worth the network’s money

In signing Rachel Maddow to a new deal, MSNBC is effectively paying its biggest primetime star more money to work less. But industry insiders say that Maddow may still be worth an annual salary of $30 million through the 2024 election, as the Daily Beast reported Wednesday, even though she plans to step down from her nightly show for weekly appearances and other special programming

“They’re really taking a gamble there,” said Jeffrey Sconce, a professor in Northwestern University’s Screen Cultures program. “I’m kind of surprised that they are willing to pay that much to go from five nights a week to once a week.”

Become a member to read more.

Lindsey Ellefson

Media reporter • lindsey.ellefson@thewrap.com • Twitter: @ellefs0n

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow Nets $30 Million Annually in New MSNBC Deal (Report)
AGT Bachelor in Paradise

Ratings: ‘AGT’ Gets More Love Than ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
lisa borders time's up

Time’s Up Spent 45% More on Staff Salaries Than Legal Defense Fund in 2019
how to stream msnbc nbc news georgia senate runoff elections

MSNBC Employees Win NLRB Election to Unionize with Writers Guild of America
showtime

Why Doesn’t ViacomCBS Just Fold Showtime Into Paramount+?

ABC’s ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Premiere Wipes Out in TV Ratings

Are COVID Delta Variant Fears Killing the Live Concert Comeback?

Rachel Maddow’s Show Will Switch to Weekly Next Year Under New MSNBC Deal (Report)

The CW’s ‘Wellington Paranormal’ and ‘Dead Pixels’ Both Draw a 0.0 Rating
john fithian nato movie theaters

Vaccine Mandates Are ‘Mixed Bag’ for Movie Theaters, NATO CEO John Fithian Says (Video)
Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC Agree to New Multiyear Contract