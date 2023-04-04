Maddow Drags Trump for Flip-Flopping on Indictment Media Blitz: ‘Thought You Were Excited About the Mug Shot?’ (Video)

Donald Trump’s hypocrisy has been showing going into Tuesday’s arraignment in New York City, with the former president flip-flopping on his excitement over the media blitz surrounding the historic proceedings. The fact didn’t get past MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Monday night, as she noted the Trump camp’s last-minute efforts to limit camera accessibility in the courtroom and their push to skip a mug shot, citing security concerns.

“Hey wait, I thought you were excited about the mug shot?” Maddow sarcastically enthused. “I thought you were excited about the cameras showing the arraignment? That’s what they’ve been saying, but that’s completely opposite to what they’re doing.”

The host began her segment on “The Rachel Maddow Show” by going back to her “handy rule for watching the news.”

“It was true then, it’s true now. I think it has eternal value. If you’re a longtime watcher of this show, you will know what the rule is, which is: Watch what they do, not what they say,” Maddow said. “And in today’s news, we have an excellent example of why that rule is important.”

She then recapped the various reports over the last several weeks highlighting how Trump, with an indictment from the Manhattan DA looming, had said behind closed doors that he’s excited for the press opportunity and that an arraignment would only help his poll numbers.

“Former president Donald Trump has reportedly told associates that he welcomes the spectacle of what’s going to happen tomorrow. Specifically, he welcomes the idea of being paraded in front of the the cameras for his arraignment; he has reportedly described the proceeding of having the potential of being a ‘fun experience’ for him,” Maddow said. “The New York Times reporting that he has mused aloud of whether or not he should smile for the cameras, smile for his mug shot. His allies are also saying this indictment, this arrest, is going to be a big boost for him, it will be great for his campaign, he can’t wait to use the footage in all sorts of politically advantageous ways.

“If you go by what they say, Trump is celebrating his forthcoming arraignment, looking forward to it all being on camera because that will all be so good for him,” Maddow continued. “That’s what they’ve been saying. But what are they doing?”

That’s when the host really began hammering her point home.

“What they’re doing is formally arguing to the judge against cameras being allowed in the courtroom for the arraignment. Trump’s lawyers are also now publicly arguing against Trump having to pose for a mug shot,” she said.

Tuesday morning, camera accessibility had been extremely restricted in the court, with one designated moment for press to capture. And as of writing, Trump is not expected to have his mug shot taken.

