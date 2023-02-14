Rachel Weisz takes her double-lead role as twins to a new level of closeness in the first look photos for Prime Video’s upcoming horror series “Dead Ringers.”

The six-episode psychological series, which premieres April 21 on Prime Video, stars Weisz as Beverly and Elliot Mantle, twins whose intimacy exceeds traditional bounds as the siblings share “drugs, lovers and unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes,” according to the official logline. As the pair makes it their mission to modernize women’s health care by challenging antiquated practices, they fall into an morally gray area of medical ethics.

The first-look photos showcase Weisz assuming her double-lead role as Beverly and Elliot conduct their daily lives side-by-side despite moments of isolation when one twin heads into the hospital or the lab or catches up with a romantic partner.

Besides Weisz, the series also features “The Umbrella Academy” Britne Oldford as Genevieve, “Better Call Saul’s” Poppy Liu as Greta, “Severance’s” Michael Chernus as Tom, “Zero Dark Thirty’s” Jennifer Ehle as Rebecca and “The Deuce’s” Emily Meade as Susan.

Considered a modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller, Emmy-nominated writer Alice Birch serves as the creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer while Weisz assumes the role of executive producer for Astral Projection alongside Stacy O’Neil, Sue Naegle and Sean Durkin.

Co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television, Ali Krug is the executive producer for Annapurna Television while Erica Kay, Anne Carey and Polly Stokes also serve as executive producers and James G. Robinson, David Robinson and Barbara Wall executive produce for Morgan Creek.

Durkin directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of the series, with the rest of the the directing team including Karyn Kusama, Karena Evans and Lauren Wolkstein.