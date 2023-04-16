Rachel Weisz says she and her husband Daniel Craig won’t be co-starring in a film anytime soon.

“I think we aren’t going to [co-star] at the moment,” Weisz told Willie Geist on “Sunday Today’s” Sunday sit down. “I think we really love our private life as a life, as a family, and then we go to work separately.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, has previously worked together on several projects, beginning with the 1994 production of “Les Grandes Horizontales” at the National Theatre Studio in London, before going on to co-star in the 2011 horror flick “Dream House” as well as a 2013 production of “Betrayal.”

While Weisz notes that the pair cherished the experience of collaborating in their professional lives, working together also translates into a tight schedule at home as the pair take care of their three children, including their 4-year-old daughter, Weisz’s 17-year-old son, Henry, and Craig’s 31-year-old daughter, Ella.

“We really enjoyed that experience, but also it means we can alternate,” Weisz continued. “So I can stay home with the family while he works. We can swap out. If we’re both doing something at the same time, it’s probably less ideal.”

Weisz is ramping up for the release of her newest project, “Dead Ringers,” which has been billed modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller and will premiere April 21 on Prime Video.

Weisz stars as Beverly and Elliot Mantle in the six-episode psychological series, doubling as twins whose intimacy exceeds traditional bounds as the siblings share “drugs, lovers and unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes,” according to the official logline. Weisz assumes the role of executive producer for Astral Projection for “Dead Ringers” alongside creator, writer and showrunner Alice Birch, Stacy O’Neil, Sue Naegle and Sean Durkin.

In addition to his infamous role as 007 in the iconic “James Bond” film series, Craig is also making a mark as detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” film series, which released its latest installment, “Glass Onion,” in 2022.