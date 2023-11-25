“Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” star Rachel Zegler made her cinematic debut in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of “West Side Story.” On Friday, she shared a clip from one of her entrances in the movie and wrote, “That time it was my first day on set and Steven Spielberg said, ‘Whatever you do don’t blink.’”

Zegler also credited her “eyeballs of steel” with helping her win a Golden Globe.

that time it was my first day on set and steven spielberg said “whatever you do don’t blink” https://t.co/alYAk7wmnk — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 25, 2023

She continued, “Imagine Janusz Kaminski putting a whole light in your face and you have to A) not blink, B) not tear up and C) not die because it’s your first day on your first movie ever.”

“This is why I won the Golden Globe. My eyeballs of steel,” Zegler concluded.

The actress won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical in 2022 for her performance as Maria, but was not invited to the Oscars ceremony that year, much to the outrage of her fans.

Upon its release, “West Side Story” received rave reviews across the board, seven Oscar nominations and one win.