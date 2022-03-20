Update Sunday, March 20 at 3:13 p.m. PT: “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler has reacted to the outpour of support on social media since saying in an Instagram post that she wasn’t invited to the Academy Awards.

“my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london)…and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone x R.”

Previously: “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler says she did not receive an invitation to the 94th Academy Awards, where the film is nominated for seven awards, including Best Picture.

Zegler revealed in a Saturday Instagram post that she won’t be attending the March 27 ceremony. In response to a fan who said they looked forward to seeing what she would be wearing at the Oscars, she said: “I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.”

As reactions began to pour in, Zegler expanded on her previous comment by saying that she has “tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening.”

“I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago,” she wrote. “I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess.”

She continued, “Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I’m disappointed, too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie.”

Presenters and nominees automatically get tickets to the event, but actors in the films, even if it is nominated for Best Pictures, aren’t guaranteed admission in the 3,400-seat Dolby Theatre – ticket allotment is decided by the studio. TheWrap has reached out to Disney for comment.

In addition to Best Picture, “West Side Story” is nominated in the categories for sound, production design, costume design, cinematography, director and supporting actress, for co-star Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita.

Though not nominated for an Oscar herself, Zegler won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical and was named Best Actress by the National Board of Review, among other awards organizations.

Zegler was a high school student when she was tapped to play Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of the 1961 musical classic. Her breakout success won her the lead in Disney’s upcoming live action remake of “Snow White” and a starring role in DC’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

The Motion Picture Academy did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.