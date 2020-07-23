‘Radioactive’ Film Review: Rosamund Pike Glows as Marie Curie in Curious Biopic

Director Marjane Satrapi’s “Radioactive” starts by trotting out an old biopic staple: a famous person approaching death and remembering life in a series of beautifully lit flashbacks. But by the time the film ends almost two hours later, Satrapi has pretty much abandoned the premise she started with, because the “memories” of Marie Curie have come to include flashbacks nestled inside other flashbacks, memories of events that Curie didn’t see and trips into a future that took place decades after her death.
In a way, demolishing your own premise as the movie goes on makes for a more adventurous and interesting trip than a typical biopic, but “Radioactive” is a curious beast from the director best known for her graphic novel “Persepolis,” and the Oscar-nominated film adaptation she directed with Vincent Paronnaud. Its boldest strokes also seem to be its most random ones, and its default mode is a certain melodrama and overstatement, both verbally and visually.
Then again, you could say that a delirious woman near death might tend to recall her life with more than a bit of melodrama. And given Rosamund Pike’s fierce performance as Curie, you could almost buy that theory – although if you tried to sell it to the opinionated Madame Curie, she’d probably shoot you a dismissive look and write you off as a sentimental fool.
The film, which closed last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and is getting a video release from Amazon in lieu of its cancelled theatrical run, looks at a woman who was neither sentimental nor a fool. It begins in the early 1890s, when Polish immigrant Maria Sklodowska meets a fellow scientist, Pierre Curie (an easygoing Sam Riley). She’s been kicked out of her lab – maybe for being overbearing, maybe for being a woman, maybe for being smarter than everybody around her. She and Pierre flirt a little, which in this case means they admit to having read each other’s latest scientific papers; then he offers to share his lab with her, which she initially refuses but later accepts.
Marie, as she calls herself, is demanding and uncollaborative, but she relents when she figures out that Pierre is pretty good at what he does, too. “You have one of the finest minds I’ve ever met,” she tells him. “But my mind is finer.”
Before you know it, they’re married, then they’re skinny-dipping in the French countryside, then they’re discovering radium and polonium together. (Well, actually, she discovers radium while he’s asleep, and doesn’t want to wake him.) When they talk about their discoveries over a dining room table, the screen dissolves into graphic representations of radioactive atoms, which seem a little random and don’t really explain anything to the audience.
But “Radioactive” is a nervous, itchy movie – while Anthony Dod Mantle’s cinematography is moody and beautiful, composers Evgueni and Sacha Galperine get all spacey and Philip Glassy, and Satrapi keeps flashing forward to 1957 (radiation treatment for cancer) or 1945 (the first atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima) or 1986 (the Chernobyl disaster).
At the end of the movie, Satrapi tries to tie all this together as Marie takes a dreamy walk through the future world her discoveries helped create – but dropped into the story along with occasional dance scenes and graphic illustrations, they feel less like integral parts of the narrative and more like distractions and affectations.
And that’s too bad, because the story that “Radioactive” is telling could use some adventurous touches to distract from dialogue that bypasses small talk for one grand declaration after another. This is a movie that shows the Curies’ work changing the world, but then has Marie say, “I can feel our work … changing the world.”
It jumps through the years quickly, hitting the high points (winning the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903), the tragedies (Pierre’s death in a road accident three years later), the scandal (her ostracization from Paris society after having an affair with a younger married man) and the comeback (winning a second Nobel Prize, for chemistry and creating medical advances in World War I). While the approach manages to fit in a remarkable life (though it skips right over the 1920s), it sacrifices some context and leaves out big chunks of information: The second Nobel, for example, comes out of the blue, because we’ve seen Marie mourning her dead husband and embroiled in her scandal without any indication that she’s also been doing groundbreaking work in chemistry.
(And while a measure of invention is par for the course in films about real people, it’s disconcerting that Marie and Pierre’s biggest argument comes after he returns from accepting the Nobel Prize and she screams at him for going and basking in the glory without her. In fact, neither of them attended the ceremony, although they both went and delivered their Nobel lecture two years later.)
Again, you could argue that fudging some facts and overstating others might fit the memories of a dying woman. And it’s impossible to deny the fury but also the heart that Pike finds in an obsessive woman who never lets down her guard because of the childhood trauma she hides behind it. Her Marie Curie is a force of nature who is always painfully aware that many of those around her use her gender to deny her true value, and Pike never apologizes for her or winks at the audience.
When she mutters that she’s spent her life “surrounded by death and radiation, and they’ve brought me very little happiness,” you might cringe a bit at the line itself, but you’ll believe the weariness in Pike’s voice and the sadness in her eyes. The heart of “Radioactive” lies there, even if the film sometimes feels determined to make you look somewhere else.
All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.
Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
"Trolls World Tour"
The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive.
Universal Pictures
"Birds of Prey"
The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" debuted on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.
Warner Bros.
"The Hunt"
The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"The Invisible Man"
The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"Emma."
Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters. It's available to stream now.
Focus Features
"Bloodshot"
The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. It's available on VOD now.
Sony Pictures
"I Still Believe"
Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hit VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters.
Lionsgate
"The Way Back"
Warner Bros. released the Ben Affleck drama "The Way Back" -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.
Warner Bros.
"Onward"
Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was made available for purchase on Friday, March 20, and the film hit Disney+ on April 3.
Disney/Pixar
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and has grossed $306 million worldwide theatrically. It's available on demand now.
Paramount Pictures
"The Call of the Wild"
20th Century Studios' feel-good film starring Harrison Ford and a giant CGI dog is available on demand now.
20th Century
"Downhill"
Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. It's available on demand now.
Fox Searchlight
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" is the story of two teenage cousins from rural Pennsylvania who journey to New York City to seek an abortion. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and walked away with a Special Jury award. It's available for VOD now.
Focus Features
"Endings, Beginnings"
"Endings, Beginnings," a romantic drama from Drake Doremus starring Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, opened early on digital on April 17 and on demand on May 1. It was meant to open theatrically on May 1.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"To the Stars"
"To the Stars," a period drama set in 1960s Oklahoma that stars Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman and Tony Hale, was bumped up to a digital release on April 24 and an on demand release on June 1. Martha Stephens directed the film that premiered at Sundance in 2019 and was meant to be released theatrically by Samuel Goldwyn Films.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie"
truTV's first-ever feature-length film arrived early on digital on April 1. Follow James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano, aka The Tenderloins, playing themselves in a fictional story of a humiliating high school mishap from the early '90s.
truTV
"Artemis Fowl"
Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer fantasy novel "Artemis Fowl" was meant to debut in theaters on May 29 but premiered exclusively on Disney+. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.
Disney
"The Infiltrators"
The theatrical release of Oscilloscope's docu-thriller "The Infiltrators" has been postponed, and the film was released on both Cable On Demand and Digital Platforms starting June 2.
Oscilloscope
"Working Man"
The March 27 theatrical release of "Working Man" has been canceled due to the theater closures, and the film premiered on May 5 via Video On Demand.
Brainstorm Media
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story"
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story," a sports documentary executive produced by NBA star Steph Curry, was made available for streaming on the new service Altavod between April 16-18 for $7.99 and is available for pre-order beginning April 9. 10% of all the proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. The documentary tells the story of the player, Kenny Sailors, who pioneered the jump shot, and it features interviews with Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bobby Knight and more.
"Scoob!"
Warner Bros. announced on April 11 that it would release the family animated film “Scoob!” for digital ownership and premium video on-demand on May 15, making it the second film (after Universal's "Trolls World Tour") to cancel a planned theatrical release and head straight to home release pandemic.
Warner Bros.
"The King of Staten Island"
"The King of Staten Island," the comedy starring and co-written by "SNL" star Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow, skipped its theatrical release date of June 19 and opened one week early on VOD everywhere on June 12.
Universal Pictures
"The High Note"
"The High Note," the latest film from "Late Night" director Nisha Ganatra that stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, made its premiere on VOD on May 29. It was meant to open on May 8 theatrically.
Focus Features
"Waiting for the Barbarians"
Ciro Guerra's film starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson was originally slated for a theatrical release but was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films to instead be released via cable on demand and on digital in August
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Irresistible"
Jon Stewart's latest film, a political comedy called "Irresistible," will skip theaters and make its premiere online for on demand digital rental on June 26. The film from Focus Features stars Steve Carell and Rose Byrne and was meant to open in theaters on May 29.
Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
"My Spy"
The Dave Bautista action comedy "My Spy" was originally meant for a theatrical release from STXfilms and was due to hit theaters in March. Amazon then acquired the film from STX and will now release it on streaming on June 26.
Amazon Studios
"The One and Only Ivan"
The animated Disney film based on Thea Sharrock's best-selling children's book "The One and Only Ivan" is the latest feature to skip theaters and move to Disney+. The movie features the voice talent of Angelina Jolie, Danny Devito, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston and Helen Mirren. The film was previously slated for theatrical release on August 14 but will now debut on Disney+ one week later on Aug. 21.
Disney
"The Secret Garden"
The re-imagining of the book "The Secret Garden" was meant to open in UK theaters in April but delayed its theatrical release until August. But STXfilms will now release the StudioCanal and Heyday Films movie on PVOD for $19.99 on August 7 in North America. "The Secret Garden" stars Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx.
STXfilms
