Raina Falcon Promoted to SVP of Communications at HBO and HBO Max Content

Raina Falcon has been promoted at HBO and HBO Max as Senior Vice President of Communications, Content, TheWrap has confirmed.

Falcon steps into the new position following Karen Jones’ exit from the company after 23 years earlier this year. She moves up from her post as SVP of Publicity, which she’s held since November 2021. Falcon will report to Jeff Cusson, Head of Communications, Streaming, HBO/HBO Max and WB Interactive, who announced the news of her promotion Wednesday.

“Raina is a proven communications executive that brings to this role a strategic mindset that is matched by her infectious enthusiasm for the work,” Cusson said in a statement. “She is an incredible manager who led the team that elevated Max Originals to award-winning recognition and positioned HBO Max as one of the top entertainment streaming platforms.”

Responsible for leading HBO and HBO Max’s media relations department, Falcon will oversee all original program publicity — an umbrella that includes all HBO Max originals and HBO series, films, documentaries, specials, sports and more. Per a release from Warner Media, she will additionally “be responsible for all communications for the programming executives as well as crisis and reputation management.” Content publicity for Magnolia network will also report into her.

As SVP of Publicity, Falcon managed PR teams who were behind campaigns for Max Originals like “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks,” “And Just Like That…” and “Peacemaker.” The former two titles earned the streamer its first Emmy wins.

She’s been a part of Turner Networks in 2017, joining as Senior Director of Publicity, where she assisted in reshaping the networks’ brands and oversaw PR campaigns for original programming like “The Last O.G.,” “Miracle Workers” and “AEW: Dynamite.” Prior to Turner, Falcon was Senior Director, Talent & Television at BWR Public Relations, where she worked with clients like Rachel Bloom, Tatiana Maslany, Anthony Anderson, Maura Tierney and Sir Ben Kingsley.