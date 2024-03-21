Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Ralph Fiennes-Starring ‘The Choral’

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to the Ralph Fiennes-starring drama “The Choral,” TheWrap has learned. The film is directed by Nicholas Hytner with a script from BAFTA and Tony-winning playwright Alan Bennett. Ralph Fiennes, Jim Broadbent and Simon Russell Beale will star. Principle photography will start in May.

The film follows a group of teenage boys and girls in a choral society run by Dr. Guthrie (Fiennes). As the synopsis explains, the film shows how “together they discover the joys of singing and the urgency of desire as the new boys come to terms with their imminent conscription into the army. ‘The Choral’ explores the humor and humanity at the heart of a community facing an uncertain future.”

“A new screenplay from Alan Bennett is a major event and ‘The Choral’ is as affecting and funny as anything he’s written in his long career. I am thrilled to be continuing my collaboration with him, and with the three remarkable leading actors,” said Hytner in a statement.

“The Choral” will be a joint collaboration with financing from Sony Pictures Classics, BBC Film, and Screen Yorkshire.

“It is a glorious day when Nick Hytner and Alan Bennett create a new film together, and ‘The Choral’ is destined to be one of their very best collaborations. The screenplay is sublime and the cast spectacular,” said a spokesperson for Sony Pictures Classics. “It is a privilege and a pleasure to be back in business with them and producers Kevin Loader and Damian Jones on what will be a theatrical success worldwide.”

Hytner will act as a producer alongside Kevin Loader and Damian Jones. Caroline Charles, Eva Yates, Paul Grindey, and Charles Moore serve as executive producers.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Bennett and Hytner. The two previously teamed up on “The Lady in the Van,” “The History Boys” and “The Madness of King George.”

There is currently no release date for “The Choral.”