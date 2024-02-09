Sony Pictures Classics announced Friday that they have acquired worldwide rights to “Between the Temples,” directed by Nathan Silver and written by Silver and C. Mason Wells. Starring Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane, the film premiered at last month’s Sundance Film Festival, where it was warmly received. It will have its international debut at the upcoming Berlin International Film Festival in the Panorama section.

The cast also includes Dolly de Leon, Caroline Aaron, Robert Smigel, Madeline Weinstein and Matthew Shear. The film is produced by Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page and Nate Kamiya on behalf of Ley Line Entertainment, Adam Kersh of Fusion Entertainment and Taylor Hess.

According to the official synopsis, Schwartzman plays Ben, “a forty-something cantor losing his voice and possibly his faith. Struggling to meet the expectations of his rabbi, congregation and not one but two Jewish mothers (Aaron and de Leon), Ben finds his world turned upside down when his grade school music teacher re-enters his life as an adult bat mitzvah student.”

“We are so thrilled to be partnering with Sony Pictures Classics on the release,” Headington said in a statement. “They really understood Nathan’s unique vision and the spark he captured onscreen between Jason and Carol.”

Added Silver: “It’s an insane honor to have our movie released by a company whose library has so fully shaped my cinematic life: ‘Crumb,’ ‘Henry Fool,’ ‘Safe,’ ‘Elle,’ every Almodóvar…That blue and white logo is forever branded to my brain as a mark of excellence. I’m extraordinarily grateful for ‘Between the Temples’ to find its home here.”

Sony Pictures Classics said in a statement, “With his distinctive and unique characters, Nathan has created a story laced with acerbic wit and humor in ‘Between the Temples’ while remaining tender throughout. Audiences everywhere will see themselves in this funny, relatable, and moving film.”

Executive producers for the film are David Darby and Lauren Shelton on behalf of Ley Line Entertainment, Schwartzman, Kane and Joshua Blum.