Rapper Pooh Shiesty Pleads Guilty to Gun Conspiracy Charge

Rapper Pooh Shiesty has pleaded guilty to a federal gun conspiracy charge related a Florida incident in October 2020, during which he allegedly shot two men at a hotel, the Department of Justice said in a statement Tuesday.

As part of the plea, three other shooting-related charges against Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell D. Williams, were dropped, according to Rolling Stone.

Federal prosecutors will now recommend an eight-year sentence for Williams’ sentencing hearing. He had been facing charges that could have put him in prison for life, the Rolling Stone report said.

Pooh Shiesty “admitted to participating in the conspiracy” on three occasions, the Department of Justice release said, listing specifics for each.

“First, on July 7, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee, Williams, Jr. was inside a car when an occupant of the car discharged a firearm at a gas station,” the DOJ said.

“Second, on October 9, 2020, in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, Williams, Jr. and his co-conspirators arrived at a meeting to acquire marijuana, codeine, and sneakers. During this meeting, members of Williams’ group brandished firearms and assaulted two victims. Following the assault, the group departed the scene with the victims’ marijuana, codeine, and sneakers.

“Third, on May 30, 2021, Williams, Jr. assaulted a victim with a firearm at a Miami strip club.”

TheWrap could not reach lawyers or representatives for Williams on Tuesday night for comment about the plea.

Pooh Shiesty is a Memphis rapper whose songs boast 10s of millions of views on YouTube, including “Neighbors (feat. Big 20)” and “Switch It Up (feat. G Herbo & No More Heroes).”