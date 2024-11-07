Rashida Jones Remembers Late Dad Quincy Jones: ‘A Giant, an Icon, a Culture Shifter, a Genius’

Rashida Jones paid tribute to her late, iconic father Quincy Jones four days after his death at age 91.

“My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept ‘jazz hours’ starting in high school and never looked back,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work … there was no safer place in the world for me.

“He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius,” Rashida continued. “All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy.”

“I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice,” she concluded. “Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”

The 28-time Grammy winner died Sunday night at his Bel Air home, according to his family’s statement. The musician was most well-known for his timeless songs with the likes of Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and countless others.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him,” his family shared. “He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

Quincy is survived by his seven children, including the “Parks & Recreation” star.