abbott-elementary-quinta-brunson

Quinta Brunson in "Abbott Elementary" / ABC/Christina Belle

‘Abbott Elementary’ Valentine’s Day Episode Woos Ratings Win Over CBS’ Super Bowl Commercial Special

by | February 9, 2023 @ 4:07 PM

This is the first time this season the ABC comedy has won in the key demo — albeit with a slight margin

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” Valentine’s Day-themed episode was able to woo the 18-49 demographic on Wednesday, per Nielsen live plus same-day figures, in the mockumentary comedy’s first ratings win of the TV season. However, viewers still swooned over CBS’ Super Bowl Commercial Special, which had the highest average viewership of the night and was a close second to the Quinta Brunson-starring title’s demo win.

At 9 p.m., right after the early series premiere of the Gina Rodriguez dramedy “Not Dead Yet,” “Abbott Elementary” averaged a primetime night high with 0.56 in the demo. The episode, which saw Brunson’s Janine and Tyler James Williams’ Gregory inch closer to the highly anticipated romantic conclusion of their will-they-won’t-they arc, also netted 3.2 average million viewers overall. That was up by 50% from last week’s rerun installment last week.

Natalie Oganesyan

