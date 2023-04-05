Imminent Threat, FBI/FBI: International

Courtesy of Stefano Montesi/CBS

Ratings: ‘FBI’ Global Crossover Event Draws in Largest Tuesday Primetime Audience for CBS

by | April 5, 2023 @ 10:14 AM

An audience of 6.19 million viewers tuned in to watch the intertwined fate of ”FBI,“ ”FBI: International“ and “FBI: Most Wanted”

The “FBI” crossover event drew in the largest Tuesday primetime audience for CBS across broadcast and streaming platforms, according to live plus same-day fast affiliate data.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

