An audience of 6.19 million viewers tuned in to watch the intertwined fate of ”FBI,“ ”FBI: International“ and “FBI: Most Wanted”

The “FBI” crossover event drew in the largest Tuesday primetime audience for CBS across broadcast and streaming platforms, according to live plus same-day fast affiliate data.

As the three-hour event intertwined the fates of “FBI,” “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” the global event brought in 6.19 million viewers across primetime, marking the highest viewership of the night across the major broadcast networks.

On the streaming front, the crossover event boosted the franchise with live streaming on Paramount+ and CBS TVE exceeding the season average as “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” saw the largest live streaming AMAs for the season to date.

“FBI: International” started off the night at 8 p.m., an earlier slot than its usual 9 p.m. airing, and drew in an audience of 6.3 million viewers, marking a 14% uptick from its average 9 p.m. viewership this season, according to fast nationals. Coming in as the No. 2 program of the night, “FBI: International” also brought in over 3.06 million more viewers than Fox’s “911: Lone Star” during the hour.

Next up was “FBI” at 9 p.m., which solidified its spot as the No. 1 program of the night with 6.4 million viewers, exceeding viewership for NBC’s “The Voice” by 2.21 million viewers.

“FBI: Most Wanted” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with 5.89 million viewers, coming in as the No. 3 program throughout primetime while beatings its competitors in the time slot. The airing of the last segment of the crossover event saw a 21% increase from “FBI: Most Wanted’s” season to date average, and also drew in the largest fast national audience of since December 14, 2021.

Official live plus same-day Nielsen data are expected to come in Wednesday afternoon.

CBS also reported that the crossover event brought in nearly 40 million potential social impressions during the Tuesday 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. airing.